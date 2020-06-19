Hunt the Good Stuff: Staff Sgt. Gary Allison, Alpha Battery 1-40th FA "Apaches" finds the good for the day and explains the importance of today’s date: June 19.
#thisismysquad
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777655
|VIRIN:
|200619-A-GO806-232
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108112138
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Juneteenth, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT