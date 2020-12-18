NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Dec. 18, NEX Naples, Italy, customers were informed by celebrity, Montel Williams that their layaways were paid in full by the nonprofit organization Pay Away the Layaway. All four families were invited to the NEX and watched the announcement play out on all the televisions in the electronics department. (U.S. Navy video by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)