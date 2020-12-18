NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

On Dec. 18, NEX Naples, Italy, customers were informed by celebrity, Montel Williams that their layaways were paid in full by the nonprofit organization Pay Away the Layaway. All four families were invited to the NEX and watched the announcement play out on all the televisions in the electronics department. (U.S. Navy video by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777654
|VIRIN:
|201218-N-QY289-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112137
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
