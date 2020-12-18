Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Dec. 18, NEX Naples, Italy, customers were informed by celebrity, Montel Williams that their layaways were paid in full by the nonprofit organization Pay Away the Layaway. All four families were invited to the NEX and watched the announcement play out on all the televisions in the electronics department. (U.S. Navy video by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777654
    VIRIN: 201218-N-QY289-0001
    Filename: DOD_108112137
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Navy Exchange Service Command

