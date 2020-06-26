Leaders challenge their Soldiers. Fort Sill Command Sergeant Major chooses the leg tuck for this morning’s challenge. Hooah!
#ACFT #Fitness #FiresStrong
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777653
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-GO806-068
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108112136
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leg tuck challenge, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT