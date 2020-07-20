Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hydrating for summers in Oklahoma

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Hydrating for summers in Oklahoma is important. These basic trainees do it in style.

    #ArmyValues
    #Fitness
    #Resiliency
    #ExcellenceinFundamentals

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777635
    VIRIN: 200720-A-GO806-424
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112067
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hydrating for summers in Oklahoma, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Basic Combat Training
    hydrating
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    Marie Pihulic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT