    Buffalo Soldiers

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Today commemorates the formation of the first regular Army regiments comprising African American soldiers in 1866. We celebrate those who were among the first to create diversity in the ranks of the U.S. Army.

    #Diversity #BuffaloSoldiersDay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777629
    VIRIN: 200728-A-GO806-199
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112045
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo Soldiers, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Fort Sill
    Buffalo Soldiers
    history
    Marie Pihulic

