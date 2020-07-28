Buffalo Soldiers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777629" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today commemorates the formation of the first regular Army regiments comprising African American soldiers in 1866. We celebrate those who were among the first to create diversity in the ranks of the U.S. Army.



#Diversity #BuffaloSoldiersDay