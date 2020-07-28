Today commemorates the formation of the first regular Army regiments comprising African American soldiers in 1866. We celebrate those who were among the first to create diversity in the ranks of the U.S. Army.
#Diversity #BuffaloSoldiersDay
This work, Buffalo Soldiers, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
