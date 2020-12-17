Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast - All Hands Call - December 17, 2020

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros hosts his second virtual All Hands Call via Facebook Live on Dec. 17, 2020.

    Capt. Cuadros discusses the command recent DEOCS survey results and answers questions from command employees through emails and comments received.

    Due to technical issues in the livestream that caused numerous audio and video interuptions, this recorded video has the entire all hands with no degradation in signal quality.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777609
    VIRIN: 201217-N-TZ363-714
    Filename: DOD_108111967
    Length: 00:47:35
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - All Hands Call - December 17, 2020, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFACSE AllHands

