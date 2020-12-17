NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros hosts his second virtual All Hands Call via Facebook Live on Dec. 17, 2020.
Capt. Cuadros discusses the command recent DEOCS survey results and answers questions from command employees through emails and comments received.
Due to technical issues in the livestream that caused numerous audio and video interuptions, this recorded video has the entire all hands with no degradation in signal quality.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 10:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777609
|VIRIN:
|201217-N-TZ363-714
|Filename:
|DOD_108111967
|Length:
|00:47:35
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast - All Hands Call - December 17, 2020, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT