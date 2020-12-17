NAVFAC Southeast - All Hands Call - December 17, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777609" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros hosts his second virtual All Hands Call via Facebook Live on Dec. 17, 2020.



Capt. Cuadros discusses the command recent DEOCS survey results and answers questions from command employees through emails and comments received.



Due to technical issues in the livestream that caused numerous audio and video interuptions, this recorded video has the entire all hands with no degradation in signal quality.