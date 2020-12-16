An AC-130W Stinger II conducts live fire exercise in Somalia in support of Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ Dec. 16. The mission of OOQ is to reposition U.S. DOD personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 09:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777597
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111912
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
