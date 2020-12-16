Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130W Stinger II conducts live fire exercise in Somalia

    SOMALIA

    12.16.2020

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    An AC-130W Stinger II conducts live fire exercise in Somalia in support of Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ Dec. 16. The mission of OOQ is to reposition U.S. DOD personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777597
    VIRIN: 201216-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108111912
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130W Stinger II conducts live fire exercise in Somalia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Quartz

