    Crossbow command team wishes team JBLE a happy holidays!

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, 633rd Air Base Wing and Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Greg Peterson, 633rd Air Base Wing and Joint Base Langley-Eustis command chief, give their thanks to team JBLE and wish everyone a safe and happy holidays! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777594
    VIRIN: 201211-F-JM722-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111854
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crossbow command team wishes team JBLE a happy holidays!, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

