U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, 633rd Air Base Wing and Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Greg Peterson, 633rd Air Base Wing and Joint Base Langley-Eustis command chief, give their thanks to team JBLE and wish everyone a safe and happy holidays! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777594
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-JM722-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111854
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crossbow command team wishes team JBLE a happy holidays!, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT