On Dec. 17, a NEX Guantanamo Bay customer greeted by Alex Nungaray, general manager, received the news from Montel Williams that her layaway balance is paid in full. Montel Williams is a celebrity as well as prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 08:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777591
|VIRIN:
|201217-N-QY289-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108111840
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT