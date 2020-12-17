NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Dec. 17, a NEX Guantanamo Bay customer greeted by Alex Nungaray, general manager, received the news from Montel Williams that her layaway balance is paid in full. Montel Williams is a celebrity as well as prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.