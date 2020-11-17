Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OIL in Action

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The Open Innovation Lab or OIL recently declared its soft opening; it’s core mission is to bring together military, industry and academia for hardware and software product solutions much faster than ever before.

    Project Manager Positioning Navigation and Timing, Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and C5ISR manage the OIL and PM PNT is already putting the facility to good use, inviting Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, just returned from a tour in Afghanistan to interact with and evaluate early prototypes of the Dismounted Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing System or DAPS.

    In addition, Col. Nicolas Kioutas, Project Manager for PNT and Christopher Jais, Product Manager for PNT Modernization conducted a virtual industry highlighting the mission of the OIL and their needs as an office.

    The OIL takes the approach of being open to technology sources without limitations and constraints that traditional Army labs may present.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 08:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777585
    VIRIN: 201117-O-VE095-945
    Filename: DOD_108111807
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

