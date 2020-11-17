OIL in Action

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Open Innovation Lab or OIL recently declared its soft opening; it’s core mission is to bring together military, industry and academia for hardware and software product solutions much faster than ever before.



Project Manager Positioning Navigation and Timing, Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and C5ISR manage the OIL and PM PNT is already putting the facility to good use, inviting Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, just returned from a tour in Afghanistan to interact with and evaluate early prototypes of the Dismounted Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing System or DAPS.



In addition, Col. Nicolas Kioutas, Project Manager for PNT and Christopher Jais, Product Manager for PNT Modernization conducted a virtual industry highlighting the mission of the OIL and their needs as an office.



The OIL takes the approach of being open to technology sources without limitations and constraints that traditional Army labs may present.