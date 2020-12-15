Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade plans and executes Battalion Exercise.

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    From Military decision making process to field exercise, Task Force Illini observed Battalions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade organize and execute battlefield strategy in Liviv, Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 07:46
    Location: LVIV, UA

