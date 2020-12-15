Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade plans and executes Battalion Exercise.

From Military decision making process to field exercise, Task Force Illini observed Battalions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade organize and execute battlefield strategy in Liviv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 07:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777581
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-BO958-211
|Filename:
|DOD_108111792
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
