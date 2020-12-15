Womack Army Medical Center Gives Their First Covid-19 Vaccine's

A milestone moment in the XVIII Airborne Corps’ fight against COVID.
Specialist Adam Millett, 82nd Airborne Division, administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Roni Paul, an ER nurse at the Fort Bragg, N.C. Womack Army Medical Center. Roni is a former Army medic who commissioned with the Green to Gold program before embarking on his civilian career in medicine. He has worked on Fort Bragg since 1994.
The second recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was Karen D. Rose, the clinical nurse officer in charge of the intensive care unit at Womack Army Medical Center. Rose, originally from Germany, has lived in Fayetteville since 1994 and has worked at Womack since 2007.
Colonel Christopher Jarvis, Womack's hospital commander receives his vaccine as well.
