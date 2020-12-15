Womack Army Medical Center Gives Their First Covid-19 Vaccine's

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777578" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A milestone moment in the XVIII Airborne Corps’ fight against COVID.

Specialist Adam Millett, 82nd Airborne Division, administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Roni Paul, an ER nurse at the Fort Bragg, N.C. Womack Army Medical Center. Roni is a former Army medic who commissioned with the Green to Gold program before embarking on his civilian career in medicine. He has worked on Fort Bragg since 1994.

The second recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was Karen D. Rose, the clinical nurse officer in charge of the intensive care unit at Womack Army Medical Center. Rose, originally from Germany, has lived in Fayetteville since 1994 and has worked at Womack since 2007.

Colonel Christopher Jarvis, Womack's hospital commander receives his vaccine as well.