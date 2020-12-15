Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Womack Army Medical Center Gives Their First Covid-19 Vaccine's

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    A milestone moment in the XVIII Airborne Corps’ fight against COVID.
    Specialist Adam Millett, 82nd Airborne Division, administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Roni Paul, an ER nurse at the Fort Bragg, N.C. Womack Army Medical Center. Roni is a former Army medic who commissioned with the Green to Gold program before embarking on his civilian career in medicine. He has worked on Fort Bragg since 1994.
    The second recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was Karen D. Rose, the clinical nurse officer in charge of the intensive care unit at Womack Army Medical Center. Rose, originally from Germany, has lived in Fayetteville since 1994 and has worked at Womack since 2007.
    Colonel Christopher Jarvis, Womack's hospital commander receives his vaccine as well.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777578
    VIRIN: 201215-D-QZ892-001
    Filename: DOD_108111780
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womack Army Medical Center Gives Their First Covid-19 Vaccine's, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mask
    vaccine
    pandemic
    Womack
    covid-19
    first recipient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT