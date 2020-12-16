Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Command and Special Staff wish a Happy Holidays to their friends and family in Alaska.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Capt. Jamia Odom 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Col. Matthew Schell and Sergeants Major Todd Kochte along with the Special Staff Lt. Colonel Aaron Hamilton, Major Byungho Kim, Capt. Jamie Odom and Capt. Carole Holley wish their friends and family a happy holiday.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 05:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777565
    VIRIN: 201216-A-LZ066-949
    Filename: DOD_108111744
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Command and Special Staff wish a Happy Holidays to their friends and family in Alaska., by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

