Alaska Army National Guard Col. Matthew Schell and Sergeants Major Todd Kochte along with the Special Staff Lt. Colonel Aaron Hamilton, Major Byungho Kim, Capt. Jamie Odom and Capt. Carole Holley wish their friends and family a happy holiday.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 05:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777565
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-LZ066-949
|Filename:
|DOD_108111744
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Command and Special Staff wish a Happy Holidays to their friends and family in Alaska., by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT