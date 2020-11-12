Holiday Greetings 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeants major, 63rd RD would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.



The 63rd RD team would like to remind everyone that although we need to follow COVID19 measures, connecting with each other is still important, so reach to your loved ones and friends with a simple phone call or via social media. Continue to connect and take care of each other and let's welcome 2021 with a positive attitude.



