Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Greetings 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeants major, 63rd RD would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

    The 63rd RD team would like to remind everyone that although we need to follow COVID19 measures, connecting with each other is still important, so reach to your loved ones and friends with a simple phone call or via social media. Continue to connect and take care of each other and let's welcome 2021 with a positive attitude.

    #TeamWork #SocialMediaConnection #USArmyReserve #63dRDWorkforce #FamilyPrograms #Soldiers #Soldiersandfamilies #ContinueToConnect #Life #HolidaySeason2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 21:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777513
    VIRIN: 201211-A-BX042-756
    PIN: 456703
    Filename: DOD_108111354
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings 2020, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us military
    military families
    Holiday Season
    soldiers
    army reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT