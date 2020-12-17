1900 United States Naval Community College leadership discuss the USNCC Phase I pilot program with students.

United States Naval Community College leadership Dr. Randi Cosentino and Command Master Chief Tobi Howat discuss the USNCC Phase I pilot program with students selected to participate in classes scheduled to begin in January. This is a targeted discussion aimed to discuss the programs impact on the USNCC future and take questions directly from the Phase I pilot students, Dec. 17, 2020.
|12.17.2020
|12.17.2020 22:04
|Briefings
|777512
|DOD_108111353
|01:00:01
|US
|0
|0
