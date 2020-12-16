We Hike for Omocha | 9th ESB Bulk Fuel Co. Organizes Toy Drive for Okinawan Children

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777511" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in a festive company hike and toy drop exchange on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020. Marines with 9th ESB conducted a community service project and a company hike to increase morale and esprit de corps while giving back to the community. The Marines donated the toys in support of “Omocha for Orphans”, an initiative that provides toys to orphans across Okinawa. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)