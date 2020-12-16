U.S. Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in a festive company hike and toy drop exchange on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2020. Marines with 9th ESB conducted a community service project and a company hike to increase morale and esprit de corps while giving back to the community. The Marines donated the toys in support of “Omocha for Orphans”, an initiative that provides toys to orphans across Okinawa. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 22:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777511
|VIRIN:
|201216-M-PM375-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108111352
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We Hike for Omocha | 9th ESB Bulk Fuel Co. Organizes Toy Drive for Okinawan Children, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez and LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
