    Headquarters and Service company change of command

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.17.2020

    Video by Cpl. Terry Wong 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Headquarters and Service company change of command between Capt. Emily M. Secrest and 1st Lt. Demond R. Glover on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 23:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777509
    VIRIN: 201218-M-ZM399-1004
    Filename: DOD_108111350
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Service company change of command, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    camp fuji
    headquarters and service company
    marines
    change of command
    combined arms training center camp fuji

