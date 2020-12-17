Headquarters and Service company change of command between Capt. Emily M. Secrest and 1st Lt. Demond R. Glover on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 23:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777509
|VIRIN:
|201218-M-ZM399-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108111350
|Length:
|00:18:14
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Headquarters and Service company change of command, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
