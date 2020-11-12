Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeants major, 63rd RD would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
The 63rd RD team would like to remind everyone that although we need to follow COVID19 measures, connecting with each other is still important, so reach to your loved ones and friends with a simple phone call or via social media. Continue to connect and take care of each other and let's welcome 2021 with a positive attitude.
#TeamWork #SocialMediaConnection #USArmyReserve #63dRDWorkforce #FamilyPrograms #Soldiers #Soldiersandfamilies #ContinueToConnect #Life #HolidaySeason2020
This work, Happy Holidays 2020, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS
