    CATC Camp Fuji airfields support flight training for Marines, joint services and bilateral partners

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.17.2020

    Video by Cpl. Terry Wong 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji airfields support flight training for Marines, joint services and bilateral partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 23:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777503
    VIRIN: 201217-M-ZM399-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111329
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Camp Fuji airfields support flight training for Marines, joint services and bilateral partners, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    bilateral
    Marines
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

