KNOW THE SIGNS
This year hasn’t been easy and that affects how we operate personally and professionally.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact MDG ADAPT at 808-448-6377.
This work, ADAPT video, by SrA Jermaine Ayers
