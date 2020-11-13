ADAPT video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    KNOW THE SIGNS
    This year hasn’t been easy and that affects how we operate personally and professionally.
    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact MDG ADAPT at 808-448-6377.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020
    Category:
    Video ID: 777495
    VIRIN: 201113-F-SN616-544
    Filename: DOD_108111269
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ADAPT

