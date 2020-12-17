B-roll:
The first batch of Prizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to New York Army National Guard’s Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., December 16, 2020. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Army 1st Sgt. Steven Seidenstein, assigned to COVID Response Joint Task Force NYC, 442 Military Police company, on December 17, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the Adjutant General of New York Army National Guard, receives his COVID-19 vaccination along with other New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. The New York National Guard is participating in a Department of Defense vaccine pilot program in which 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to front line medical personnel and at 16 locations around the world (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777493
|VIRIN:
|201217-A-QF857-982
|Filename:
|DOD_108111265
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New York National Guard Soldiers Receive their First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
