Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New York National Guard Soldiers Receive their First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll:

    The first batch of Prizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to New York Army National Guard’s Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., December 16, 2020. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Army 1st Sgt. Steven Seidenstein, assigned to COVID Response Joint Task Force NYC, 442 Military Police company, on December 17, 2020.

    Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the Adjutant General of New York Army National Guard, receives his COVID-19 vaccination along with other New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. The New York National Guard is participating in a Department of Defense vaccine pilot program in which 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to front line medical personnel and at 16 locations around the world (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777493
    VIRIN: 201217-A-QF857-982
    Filename: DOD_108111265
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Soldiers Receive their First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Michael Bezares

    Bezares

    sgt Bezares

    Aaron lefton

    Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields

    Army 1st Sgt. Steven Seidenstein

    New York National Guard; COVID-19 Vaccine; Pfizer-BioNTech; Joint Task Force COVID-19; Operation Ino

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Michael Bezares
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Pfizer-BioNTech
    Joint Task Force COVID-19
    Operation Inoculation
    Camp Smith Training Site Medical Readiness Clinic
    Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields
    Army 1st Sgt. Steven Seidenstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT