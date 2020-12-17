Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W Jolly Green II

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Austin J. Prisbrey 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the arrival of the HH-60W Jolly Green II to the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 17, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777492
    VIRIN: 201217-F-OD583-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111264
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Jolly Green
    HH-60W
    58th SOW

