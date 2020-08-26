Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhance performance at R2 Center

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill R2 Performance Center is here to help you build mental resilience to be ready for anything. They help units and individuals learn more about themselves and what mental roadblocks are in their way and how to overcome them. The courses are free and open to Soldiers, family members, DA civilians and retirees.

    Call them at (580) 442-6054, or stop by the Graham Performance Enhancement Center - GPEC where they are located, 2934 Marcy Road.

    U.S. Army video by Marie Pihulic

    #FiresFifty No. 44 Get better every day as individuals and teams.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020
    Category: Series
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhance performance at R2 Center, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    performance
    Fort Sill
    ready
    resilient
    Marie Pihulic

