Enhance performance at R2 Center

The Fort Sill R2 Performance Center is here to help you build mental resilience to be ready for anything. They help units and individuals learn more about themselves and what mental roadblocks are in their way and how to overcome them. The courses are free and open to Soldiers, family members, DA civilians and retirees.
Call them at (580) 442-6054, or stop by the Graham Performance Enhancement Center - GPEC where they are located, 2934 Marcy Road.
U.S. Army video by Marie Pihulic
#FiresFifty No. 44 Get better every day as individuals and teams.
|08.26.2020
|12.17.2020 17:47
|Series
|777487
|200826-A-GO806-915
|123456
|DOD_108111151
|00:02:09
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|0
|0
