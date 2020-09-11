Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health and wellness help available

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Making your health a priority is easier with the Fort Sill Army Wellness Center. Get your body composition, resting metabolic rate, workout and nutrition plans and more. Call (580) 442-0680 to make an appointment.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777485
    VIRIN: 201109-A-GO806-263
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108111134
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, Health and wellness help available, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health
    nutrition
    wellness
    Fort Sill
    fitness
    Marie Pihulic

