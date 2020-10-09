Basic trainees save a life

Pvt. Carlos Fontanez and Pvt. Ari Till saved a life in their first week of Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill.
On Sept. 3, they quickly intervened after a fellow trainee showed signs of mental distress and then went to the restroom to attempt suicide.
