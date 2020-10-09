Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic trainees save a life

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Pvt. Carlos Fontanez and Pvt. Ari Till saved a life in their first week of Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill.

    On Sept. 3, they quickly intervened after a fellow trainee showed signs of mental distress and then went to the restroom to attempt suicide.

