The 94th Airlift Wing held a media flight at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. on December 17, 2020. Members of the media were flown around the greater Atlanta area with an airdrop prior to landing.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777470
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-NV270-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110998
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dobbins Media Flight Airdrop 2020, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT