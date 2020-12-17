Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbins Media Flight Airdrop 2020

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The 94th Airlift Wing held a media flight at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. on December 17, 2020. Members of the media were flown around the greater Atlanta area with an airdrop prior to landing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777470
    VIRIN: 201217-F-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_108110998
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins Media Flight Airdrop 2020, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    Airlift Wing
    Dobbins Air Reserve Base
    Media Flight
    94 AW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient

