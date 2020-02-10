Two Soldiers in the Air Defense Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course earned perfect Army Combat Fitness Scores, and another scored a 598 out of 600. They were recognized by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general for their commitment to excellence in fitness.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 17:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777469
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-GO806-256
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108110993
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Perfect ACFT scores, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
