    Perfect ACFT scores

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Two Soldiers in the Air Defense Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course earned perfect Army Combat Fitness Scores, and another scored a 598 out of 600. They were recognized by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general for their commitment to excellence in fitness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 17:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777469
    VIRIN: 201002-A-GO806-256
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108110993
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perfect ACFT scores, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ADA
    fitness
    ACFT
    Marie Pihulic
    Kamper

