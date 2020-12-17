117th Anniversary of Powered Flight

Local U.S. Air Force, National Park Service officials and members of the public gather at the Wright Brothers Memorial to mark the 117th anniversary of the brothers’ famous first powered flight, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, , Dec. 17, 2020. The ceremony included a wreath laying and the flyby of a B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777464
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110941
|Length:
|00:21:38
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
