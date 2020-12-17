117th Anniversary of Powered Flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local U.S. Air Force, National Park Service officials and members of the public gather at the Wright Brothers Memorial to mark the 117th anniversary of the brothers’ famous first powered flight, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, , Dec. 17, 2020. The ceremony included a wreath laying and the flyby of a B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)