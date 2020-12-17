Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Local U.S. Air Force, National Park Service officials and members of the public gather at the Wright Brothers Memorial to mark the 117th anniversary of the brothers’ famous first powered flight, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, , Dec. 17, 2020. The ceremony included a wreath laying and the flyby of a B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 16:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777464
    VIRIN: 201217-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110941
    Length: 00:21:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 117th Anniversary of Powered Flight, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    WPAFB
    88ABW
    Wright Brothers Memorial
    First Flight Anniversary

