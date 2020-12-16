Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Miguel "MAC" Cruz New Year's Greeting

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Miguel "MAC" Cruz shares a New Year's greeting at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020. Cruz serves as Director of the Commander's Action Group at United States Space Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777463
    VIRIN: 201216-X-WA228-238
    Filename: DOD_108110931
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    This work, Col. Miguel "MAC" Cruz New Year's Greeting, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Space Force

