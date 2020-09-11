Little acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone else's life. C Team of the Fort Sill Police Department has made it part of their mission to help those they protect celebrate birthdays and other special events.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777459
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-GO806-182
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108110898
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police make child's birthday during ice storm, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT