    PEO Aviation virtual Town Hall - Dec. 17, 2020

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    BG Rob Barrie, PEO, and Patrick Mason, Deputy PEO, update the Program Executive Office for Aviation workforce during a December 17, 2020 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777448
    VIRIN: 201217-A-JN225-0001
    Filename: DOD_108110806
    Length: 00:31:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO Aviation virtual Town Hall - Dec. 17, 2020, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    virtual
    PEO Aviation

