    Celebrating Ten Years of Engineering With Nature® Practice and Collaboration (Short — 2 Minutes)

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Jeff Chao and Marisa Gaona

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering With Nature® (EWN) initiative is celebrating 10 years of enabling more sustainable delivery of economic, social and environmental benefits through infrastructure. The overarching vision for the initiative is to foster an approach where nature and human engineering are partners in infrastructure development. The strong relationships and collaborations built with partners around the world have fueled EWN’s progress over the past decade. Some of EWN’s partners share their greetings and congratulations on the 10th anniversary of EWN.

    For more information, go to engineeringwithnature.org.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777431
    VIRIN: 201216-A-AP401-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110635
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Ten Years of Engineering With Nature® Practice and Collaboration (Short — 2 Minutes), by Jeff Chao and Marisa Gaona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    environmental
    science
    engineering
    infrastructure
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    nature
    U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    water resources
    ERDC
    sustainable
    Civil Works
    Engineering With Nature
    EWN

