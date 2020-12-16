Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wagonmaster Trooper on Operation People First

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Torres 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Marie Hines, Headquarter and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade discusses her views on the People First initiative taking place on Fort Hood, TX, December 16, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 14:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777429
    VIRIN: 201216-A-TS673-961
    Filename: DOD_108110614
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: CAVITE, LUZON, PH
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    This work, Wagonmaster Trooper on Operation People First, by SFC Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    People First
    Pegasus Strength

