    USAG Italy Virtual Housing Town Hall

    ITALY

    12.17.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Dan Vogel and USAG Italy Housing Division Chief Lewis Smith address the community on recent housing updates to include the Army's new ArMA app work order app, new construction project on Villaggio, and holiday housing safety on December 17, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 14:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777425
    VIRIN: 201217-A-UN218-322
    Filename: DOD_108110598
    Length: 00:12:05
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Virtual Housing Town Hall, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Housing
    ArMA
    target_news_Europe

