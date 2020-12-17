U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Dan Vogel and USAG Italy Housing Division Chief Lewis Smith address the community on recent housing updates to include the Army's new ArMA app work order app, new construction project on Villaggio, and holiday housing safety on December 17, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 14:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|777425
|VIRIN:
|201217-A-UN218-322
|Filename:
|DOD_108110598
|Length:
|00:12:05
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Virtual Housing Town Hall, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
