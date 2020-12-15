Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Virtual Town Hall: December 15, 2020

    ITALY

    12.15.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    SETAF-AF Commander Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, and USAG Italy Commander Col. Dan Vogel host this week's Virtual Town Hall on December 15, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:54
    Category: Briefings
    Location: IT

    This work, USAG Italy Virtual Town Hall: December 15, 2020, by Maria Cavins

