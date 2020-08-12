HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Command Sgt. Maj. Blackwell and Command Sgt. Maj. McMurdy participated in a wrapping contest to showcase what's available for Soldiers through the Toys for Kids program.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777413
|VIRIN:
|201208-A-GO806-257
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108110467
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wrapping contest: CSM vs CSM, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT