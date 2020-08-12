Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wrapping contest: CSM vs CSM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Command Sgt. Maj. Blackwell and Command Sgt. Maj. McMurdy participated in a wrapping contest to showcase what's available for Soldiers through the Toys for Kids program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777413
    VIRIN: 201208-A-GO806-257
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108110467
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrapping contest: CSM vs CSM, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    giving
    Fort Sill
    MWR
    Marie Pihulic
    Toys for Kids
    wrapping contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT