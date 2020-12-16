Five F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron, landed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska December 16, 2020. All Eielson assigned F-35 aircraft are on scheduled to be delivered by December of 2021. This brings the total count of F-35 aircraft on Eielson above that of the F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777408
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110445
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Eielson receives 5 more F-35As, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
