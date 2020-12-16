Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson receives 5 more F-35As

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Five F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron, landed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska December 16, 2020. All Eielson assigned F-35 aircraft are on scheduled to be delivered by December of 2021. This brings the total count of F-35 aircraft on Eielson above that of the F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777408
    VIRIN: 201216-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110445
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson receives 5 more F-35As, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-35
    Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354 FW
    F-35A Lightning II

