Eielson receives 5 more F-35As

Five F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron, landed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska December 16, 2020. All Eielson assigned F-35 aircraft are on scheduled to be delivered by December of 2021. This brings the total count of F-35 aircraft on Eielson above that of the F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)