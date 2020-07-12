Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders talk favorite presents of past

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill leaders cut the ribbon for the Toys for Kids program Dec. 2 at the Fort Sill Conference Center and then reminisced about favorite gifts they received as children.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777405
    VIRIN: 201207-A-GO806-036
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108110430
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Leaders talk favorite presents of past, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    giving
    Fort Sill
    FMWR
    Marie Pihulic
    Toys for Kids

