Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dugway Proving Ground Leadership Holiday Message 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DPG leadership team takes the time to wish the community a happy holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777396
    VIRIN: 201217-A-RF501-745
    PIN: 201217
    Filename: DOD_108110332
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dugway Proving Ground Leadership Holiday Message 2020, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Message
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT