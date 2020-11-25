Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hill 2020 kick off

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Team Hill 2020 Combined Federal Campaign is underway. The annual workplace giving program runs Nov. 16 through Jan. 8 and, amidst a pandemic, active-duty military personnel, federal civilians and federal retirees will be able to contribute to any one of thousands of eligible CFC charities.

    Key workers traditionally make in-person contact with employees in their units to encourage participation and answer questions about the campaign. This year, employees will generally be contacted virtually by email or phone.

    The CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign. Last year, more than $86.4 million in monetary pledges and volunteer time were given nationwide, including $2.6 million for COVID-19 relief.

    Base personnel can pledge to support eligible non-profit organizations with monetary donations and even volunteer hours through the online giving platform at mountainstatescfc.givecfc.org or through a paper pledge form they can get from a unit key worker.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 11:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777395
    VIRIN: 201125-F-OD616-4002
    Filename: DOD_108110317
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hill 2020 kick off, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combined federal campaign
    CFC
    Hill Afb

