    AFMC 2020 Year in Review

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, AFMC continued to keep missions on track for the United States Air Force. This video shows just a few of the successes of the command in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777392
    VIRIN: 201217-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108110303
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFMC 2020 Year in Review, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Year in Review
    Air Force
    AFMC
    2020
    COVID

