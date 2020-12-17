The Air Force Materiel Command manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, AFMC continued to keep missions on track for the United States Air Force. This video shows just a few of the successes of the command in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
This work, AFMC 2020 Year in Review, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
