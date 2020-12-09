The new firing range at Dobbins has officially opened. Members of the 94th Security Forces Squadron held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new range Sep. 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video/Staff Sgt. Josh Kincaid)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 11:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|777386
|VIRIN:
|200912-F-PJ013-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110217
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dobbins opens new firing range, by SSgt Joshua Kincaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
