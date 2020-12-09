Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbins opens new firing range

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Kincaid 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The new firing range at Dobbins has officially opened. Members of the 94th Security Forces Squadron held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new range Sep. 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video/Staff Sgt. Josh Kincaid)

    Location: GA, US

