    Family, History, Legacy

    MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Roy Messex and Gideon Rogers

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Family, Legacy and History —
    Jerald and Thanita Wiggins are proud members of the MCAAP Family. Watch and listen as they tell a little bit about their journeys through the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy — Journeys that led them to each other — and to MCAAP. #SoldierForLife #SailorForLife

    Music: Bensound.com

    Location: MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    MCAAP SoldierForLife

