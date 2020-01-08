Major Jahir Ramos, a Flight Surgeon with the 127th Wing Medical Group, briefs 127th Wing members on the process of entering buildings on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 10:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777379
|VIRIN:
|200801-F-JK012-069
|Filename:
|DOD_108110204
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Building Entry, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT