    COVID-19 Building Entry

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Major Jahir Ramos, a Flight Surgeon with the 127th Wing Medical Group, briefs 127th Wing members on the process of entering buildings on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 10:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777379
    VIRIN: 200801-F-JK012-069
    Filename: DOD_108110204
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    COVID-19

