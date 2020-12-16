Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Private First Class Kedric Holloway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Private First Class Kedric Holloway sends his holiday greeting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 09:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777370
    VIRIN: 201216-D-GW628-406
    Filename: DOD_108110141
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Private First Class Kedric Holloway, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT