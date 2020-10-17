Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Required ASVAB Score for the U.S. Air Force

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sergeant Juston Cayton, a production recruter from the 169th Recruiting and Retention team, answers a frequently asked question regarding joining the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 09:37
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 

    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    ANG
    Retention
    Enlistments
    Enlistees
    Air Force
    USAF
    Recruiting
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    ASVAB
    SCANG
    FAQ
    Frequently Asked Questions

