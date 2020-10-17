Required ASVAB Score for the U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sergeant Juston Cayton, a production recruter from the 169th Recruiting and Retention team, answers a frequently asked question regarding joining the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 09:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|777364
|VIRIN:
|201217-Z-IV744-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110135
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
