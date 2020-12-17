Joby D. Jerrells, U.S. Army Financial Management Command attorney-advisor, delivers ethics training from his office in the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center Dec. 16, 2020. The training is required for all new USAFMCOM employees. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 09:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|777362
|Filename:
|DOD_108110133
|Length:
|00:34:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFMCOM new employee ethics training, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
