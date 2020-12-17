The story of why NORAD began tracking Santa during the Holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777359
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-KT515-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108110129
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION- Around the Air Force: Operation Santa, by SSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT