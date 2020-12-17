Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM 2020 Year in Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Southcom's activities in training, Counter Narcotics, Security Cooperation, Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Hurricane Relief throughout 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777350
    VIRIN: 201217-D-YR030-631
    Filename: DOD_108110106
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    SOUTHCOM
    United States Southern Command
    2020

