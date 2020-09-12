Spc. Smith, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, receives instructions to move under direct fire, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video Mr. Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777304
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-HZ738-9011
|Filename:
|DOD_108109989
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS
