    39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    12.09.2020

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Spc. Smith, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, receives instructions to move under direct fire, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video Mr. Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777304
    VIRIN: 201209-A-HZ738-9011
    Filename: DOD_108109989
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Training
    39th Signal Battalion

